Monument Valley 3, Roller Coaster Tycoon Touch, A Virgin River, and more coming soon on Netflix Games
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Nov 02, 2024
Netflix is set to add new games to its platform before 2024 wraps up. These upcoming releases include a mix of puzzle, simulation, and interactive story-based games, catering to a variety of interests.
Monument Valley 3 Coming Soon: One of the most anticipated titles, Monument Valley 3, will debut on Netflix Games on December 10, 2024. The game is available for pre-registration, and fans can also access the first two parts on Netflix.
In Monument Valley 3, players navigate through intricate puzzles with captivating visuals. This puzzle-based game challenges players with mind-bending obstacles that need to be solved.
Roller Coaster Tycoon Touch: Roller Coaster Tycoon Touch is a popular PC game making its way to Netflix. Here, players will design roller coasters, manage amusement parks, and engage in a card-based progression system.
With Roller Coaster Tycoon Touch, players get hands-on amusement park management experience. From designing coasters to making management choices, players shape their unique park empire.
Netflix Stories: A Virgin River Adventure: Netflix Stories: A Virgin River takes players on a holiday-themed journey through the town of Virgin River. The choices players make in the game shape the unfolding story.
Netflix Stories: Outer Banks brings players on a treasure hunt alongside the Pogues. The game offers an interactive journey filled with secrets, mysteries, and family discoveries.
TED Tumblewords Word Puzzle Game: TED Tumblewords is set to release on November 19, 2024, featuring a word-based puzzle experience. It offers unique gameplay elements to keep players engaged and entertained.
These upcoming games highlight Netflix’s commitment to expanding its gaming portfolio. With story-driven adventures, puzzles, and simulation games, there’s something for every gamer to enjoy on Netflix Games by year-end.