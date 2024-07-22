NASA Curiosity Rover discovers rocks of sulphur on Mars: Know what scientists say
Published Jul 22, 2024
NASA’s Curiosity Rover makes a rare discovery on the red planet, Mars. Check the details to know more about the new findings.
In a recent discovery, NASA’s Curiosity Rover made a groundbreaking discovery on planet Mars.
According to the reports, the NASA rover cracked a rock and revealed yellow and green crystals on Mars.
The yellow and green crystals are expected to be the crystals of sulphur. It was also revealed that bright rocks were found in the entire field.
Ashwin Vasavada, Curiosity project scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory said, “I think it’s the strangest find of the whole mission and the most unexpected.”
Over the course of the Mars mission, the Curiosity Rover has made some rare discoveries such as the presence of organic matter, lakes, and more.
Now, the discovery of sulphur crystal will be added to the list of rare Mars discoveries. Scientists also reported the presence of calcium sulphate in the rocks.
However, the team were not able to collect the samples due to the rock size being extremely small.
