 NASA Hubble Space Telescope captures 10 stunning celestial wonders

Published Apr 19, 2024
Photo Credit: NASA

The Hubble Space Telescope captures UGC 12158, a stunning barred spiral galaxy. Bright blue stars form a pinwheel shape around a yellow-white hub. An asteroid streaks across the image, adding dynamism.

Photo Credit: NASA

NGC 2146, a dusty spiral galaxy, reveals a bright core and orange regions of star birth. Stars speckle the black space, while vibrant dust clouds add to its mystique.

Photo Credit: NASA

IC 4633, a face-on spiral galaxy, exhibits tightly wound arms with reddish dust strands. Glowing patches of star formation contrast with a large cloud of dark gas.

Photo Credit: NASA

Within the Large Magellanic Cloud, a cosmic laboratory for astronomers, intricate gas and dust clouds teem with pink stars. This region, 170,000 light-years away, offers insights into star formation.

Photo Credit: NASA

NGC 5996, a large spiral galaxy, displays colourful dust and a faint tail of stars. Its companion galaxy lies nearby, with distant galaxies and a bright foreground star in view.

Photo Credit: NASA

A globule in our galaxy, nestled in the NGC 281 star-forming region, features a dark knot of gas and dust against glowing red clouds dotted with stars.

Photo Credit: NASA

A myriad of small galaxies, including reddish oval-shaped and spiral types, scatter against a black background. A dwarf irregular galaxy dominates, surrounded by blue dusty filaments.

Photo Credit: NASA

A spherical cluster of stars forms a bright core amidst a sparse band, with some stars in front displaying diffraction spikes against a dark background.

Photo Credit: NASA

A wreath-like area of multicoloured clouds encircles a dark cavity filled with sparkling blue stars. The uneven distribution of stars adds to the nebula's allure.

Photo Credit: NASA

N11B, a nebula located 160,000 light-years away, showcases dark brown and coppery clouds alongside a small cluster of bright blue stars, creating a captivating celestial scene.

