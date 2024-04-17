NASA Hubble Space Telescope captures these 10 amazing celestial images- Check out
Photo Credit: NASA
Westerlund 2: NASA shared the image of clutter to celebrate Hubble’s 25-year anniversary.
Photo Credit: NASA
Rings of Relativity: This image showcases a long, thin galaxy wrapping around a ball-shaped galaxy. This is a very rare phenomenon according to experts.
Photo Credit: NASA
Galaxy NGC 2525: This galaxy is located 70 million light-years away from Earth, near the constellation of Puppis in the southern hemisphere.
Photo Credit: NASA
Star cluster NGC 3603: It is the massive young star cluster in the Milky Way.
Photo Credit: NASA
The Bubble Nebula: This nebula is located 8000 light-years away from Earth and it was shared to celebrate the Hubble’s 26 years in space.
Photo Credit: NASA
Antennae Galaxies: These galaxies are known as NGC 4038 and NGC 4039 and it was captured with Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3).
Photo Credit: NASA
NGC 1275: According to expiring, the galaxy is surrounded by a hot gas that is around 55 million degrees Celsius warm.
Photo Credit: NASA
Galaxies galore: This image captured by Hubble Space Telescope showcases over 10000 galaxies.
Photo Credit: NASA
N90: It is a star-forming region which is located far from the central body of the Small Magellanic Cloud.
Photo Credit: NASA
Giant Nebula NGC 2014: It is a star-forming region in the Large Magellanic Cloud, a satellite galaxy of the Milky Way.
