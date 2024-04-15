Top 10 stunning astronomy pictures shared by NASA: Galaxies, star formation and beyond
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Apr 15, 2024
Photo Credit: NASA
X-ray Sky: This image captures 22 months of X-ray data, which reveals a network of filaments traced by NASA's Neutron Star Interior Composition Explorer (NICER) as it observes the cosmos.
Photo Credit: NASA
Large Magellanic Cloud: The Hubble Space Telescope takes us to a vibrant star-forming region in our neighbouring galaxy, the Large Magellanic Cloud. The image showcases colourful nebulae, hinting at the birth of massive stars.
Photo Credit: NASA
IRAS 2A: This image depicts a dense molecular cloud, a potential birthplace for future stars. A bright star with diffraction spikes and several dimmer companions are also visible.
Photo Credit: NASA
Globular Cluster: This image showcases a spherical cluster of stars, packed tightly at its centre and thinning out towards the edges. A few foreground stars with diffraction spikes add sparkle to the scene.
Photo Credit: NASA
Carina Nebula: Swirling clouds of gas and dust paint a colourful canvas in the Carina Nebula, a vigorous star-forming region. Reddish hues dominate the scene, with glimpses of the dark void peeking through.
Photo Credit: NASA
A Majestic Spiral Galaxy: This image takes us 24 million light-years away from a stunning spiral galaxy. Its yellow-white core is adorned with blue and pink dots, while red and purple hues paint the spiral arms.
Photo Credit: NASA
Rosette Nebula: A Glowing Rose: The Rosette Nebula lives up to its name, with a bright red centre surrounded by dusty green clouds. Brilliant blue and orange stars frame the scene, adding a touch of brilliance.
Photo Credit: NASA
Messier 81: This image captures the vibrant tapestry of stars within Messier 81, a nearby galaxy. Young, hot stars shine blue, while older stars appear in a spectrum of colours. Dust lanes weave through the galaxy, adding depth and complexity.
Photo Credit: NASA
Omega Centauri: This photo captures the heart of Omega Centauri, a massive globular cluster containing millions of stars. The cluster shines brightly with blue, white, and gold-coloured stars, showcasing the immense collection of celestial objects.