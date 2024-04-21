NASA Hubble Space Telescope captures these 10 stunning astronomy images
Published Apr 21, 2024
Check out these astonishing images captured by NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope
Photo Credit: NASA
Black Eye Galaxy NGC 4826: It is a spiral galaxy which is located 17 million light-years away in the constellation of Coma Berenices.
Photo Credit: NASA
Butterfly Nebula NGC 6302: This is called butterfly Nebula due to its wing-like structure. The image was captured by the Hubble Space Telescope in 2020.
Photo Credit: NASA
Globular Cluster NGC 6355: This galactic globular cluster is located 50000 light-years from Earth in the constellation Ophiuchus.
Photo Credit: NASA
Galaxy cluster MACS J0416.1-2403: This image was part of the Hubble Space Telescope's Frontier Fields project.
Photo Credit: NASA
30 Doradus: It image showcases the merging of two star clusters. The 30 Doradus is also known as Tarantula Nebula.
Photo Credit: NASA
Hubble Deep Field: This image showcases a collection of thousands of galaxies in various stages of evolution.
Photo Credit: NASA
Galaxy NGC 4535: This galaxy is located 50 million light-years from Earth. The galaxy was also studied by Physics at High Angular resolution in Nearby Galaxies (PHANGS) survey.
Photo Credit: NASA
Westerlund 2: This is a giant star cluster which consists of more than 3000 stars and it is 2 million years old.
Photo Credit: NASA
Globular Cluster NGC 1850: It is a 100 million-year-old globular cluster which is located 160,000 light-years away in the constellation Dorado.
Photo Credit: NASA
Galaxy UGC 8091: This galaxy is located seven million light-years from Earth in the constellation Virgo.
