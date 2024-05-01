Google Pixel 8a Vs Pixel 7a: What we expect- price, features, camera and more
Waiting for Google Pixel 8a? Check out the expected upgrades in comparison with last year’s Pixel 7a smartphone.
Google is expected to announce the Pixel 8a smartphone on May 14, 2024. Therefore, it is the best time to know what is new coming in comparison to Pixel 7a
The Pixel 8a is expected to retain a similar 6.1-inch OLED display as Pixel 7a. However, the new-gen may get a 120Hz refresh rate and increased brightness.
For performance, the Pixel 8a will likely be powered by a Tensor G3 chipset like the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. Whereas, the Pixel 7a is powered by a Tensor G2 chip.
The Pixel 8a and Pixel 7a may have similar camera specs with a 64MP main Sony IMX787 camera and a 13MP Sony IMX712 ultra-wide camera.
However, we may get some upgrades in image processing, AI editing features, and more.
In terms of battery life, the Pixel 8a may get a major upgrade from 4385mAh to 4942mAh battery.
For the price, the recently leaked report claims that the Pixel 8a price would remain the same as the Pixel 7a which is currently available at $499
However, note that the Google Pixel 8a specs are based on leaks and speculation. So, we must wait for the official announcement.
