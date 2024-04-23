NASA Hubble Telescope unveils 10 stunning star cluster images
Photo Credit: NASA
Westerlund 2: To commemorate Hubble's 25th year in orbit, this image captures the dazzling star cluster of Westerlund 2.
Photo Credit: NASA
NGC 3603: Witness the birthplace of some of the Milky Way's most massive young stars in NGC 3603.
Photo Credit: NASA
NGC 346: Located in the Small Magellanic Cloud, NGC 346 showcases a brilliant star cluster surrounded by intricate structures of gas and dust.
Photo Credit: NASA
NGC 1805 : The dense cluster of NGC 1805, where stars orbit closely, resembling a swarm around a hive. Located in the Large Magellanic Cloud, these stars are packed so tightly that planetary systems are unlikely to form.
Photo Credit: NASA
NGC 1866: Located at the fringes of the Large Magellanic Cloud, is a beautiful example of a star cluster. Discovered in 1826, this cluster continues to captivate astronomers with its celestial charm.
Photo Credit: NASA
Clusters within Clusters in the Coma Cluster: This image reveals over 22,000 globular clusters, some forming bridges between interacting galaxies, offering a glimpse into the universe's intricate web.
Photo Credit: NASA
NGC 3201 : An ancient globular cluster, is home to hundreds of thousands of stars bound by gravity. Its unique properties, including a retrograde orbit, make it a fascinating subject of study.
Photo Credit: NASA
Messier 79: A globular cluster resembling a swirling snowstorm in a snow globe. Located in the constellation of Lepus, this cluster contains some of the oldest stars in our galaxy.
Photo Credit: NASA
47 Tucanae: This image showcases the globular cluster 47 Tucanae, where dying stars known as white dwarfs migrate from the cluster's centre to its outskirts, a phenomenon captured for the first time by Hubble.
Photo Credit: NASA
Mammoth Stars in Trumpler 16: Colossal stars WR 25 and Tr16-244 in the open cluster Trumpler 16, nestled within the Carina Nebula.