NASA Voyager 1 resumes sending data to Earth after technical hiccup- 8 key things to know
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Apr 23, 2024
After a hiatus since November, NASA’s Voyager 1 spacecraft is once again transmitting crucial data regarding its engineering systems back to Earth. This marks a significant step towards resuming its scientific mission.
Voyager 1, alongside its companion Voyager 2, holds the distinction of being the only spacecraft to venture into interstellar space, the vast expanse between stars.
Technical Hurdle: In November 2023, Voyager 1 ceased transmitting readable science and engineering data, despite indications of normal operation. The setback was identified as a malfunctioning chip within its flight data subsystem (FDS).
Diagnosis: NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California determined that the malfunctioning chip compromised crucial software code, rendering the transmitted data unusable.
In response, engineers devised a creative solution. They redistributed the affected code across different sectors of the FDS, overcoming the memory limitation posed by the malfunctioning chip.
Milestone Achievement: On April 20, after implementing the modifications, Voyager 1 successfully transmitted engineering data back to Earth, signalling a successful resolution of the issue.
In the following weeks, the team will extend this fix to other sections of the FDS, including those responsible for transmitting scientific data. This ongoing effort aims to fully restore Voyager 1's data transmission capabilities.
Meanwhile, Voyager 2, launched over four decades ago, continues its operations without interruption. Both spacecraft hold records as the longest-running and farthest-travelled in human history.