NASA Near Space Network empowers PACE climate mission with new tech- All details and why it’s important
NASA's Near Space Network has facilitated the PACE (Plankton, Aerosol, Cloud, ocean Ecosystem) mission to transmit crucial data back to Earth, marking a significant milestone for scientific research.
Data Transmission Challenges: Despite the importance of the data collected by satellites, transmitting it back to Earth poses challenges due to extreme distances and potential disruptions.
DTN: NASA's Near Space Network has integrated DTN into its infrastructure, allowing for the safe storage and forwarding of data in the event of disruptions, ensuring no critical information is lost.
Benefits of DTN: DTN provides robust protection for data transmission, crucial for missions like PACE, where monitoring factors such as battery life and orbit is essential for operational success.
PACE's Data Collection: PACE collects vast amounts of data, contributing to our understanding of carbon dioxide exchange, air quality, climate variables, and ocean health through the study of phytoplankton.
Integration of New Antennas: In collaboration with Kongsberg Satellite Services, NASA has integrated four new antennas into the Near Space Network, located strategically around the globe to support missions like PACE.
Increased Downlink Capacity: These new antennas enable PACE to downlink terabytes of science data multiple times a day, providing researchers with a wealth of information for analysis.
NASA continues to enhance its communications systems, expanding the Near Space Network's capabilities to support upcoming science missions and technological advancements.
With the integration of DTN, new antennas, and ongoing enhancements, NASA's Near Space Network stands poised to facilitate even more scientific discoveries, advancing our understanding of Earth and beyond.