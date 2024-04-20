GTA 6 trailer: 5 things we learned about the next Grand Theft Auto game
Last year, Rockstar Games finally took the wraps off the first trailer of Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6), its sequel to 2013’s GTA V.
The game’s first-ever trailer confirms various aspects such as the characters, location, new features and more. Here are 5 things we learned.
Based in Vice City - Rockstar Games has brought back Grand Theft Auto to Vice City, its own fictional take on Miami for the first time since 2002.
Two characters - We now know that GTA 6 will feature two protagonists - Lucia, and an unnamed male character, with a possible Bonnie & Clyde relationship.
Social media - Social media posts were seen in the GTA 6 trailer, with players potentially being able to record themselves and post the clips online for the world to see.
Vehicles - Apart from a vast range of vehicles, car customization might also be heavily featured in the game, with possible street racing returning and the ability to join up at car meets.
Prologue mission - The trailer shows Lucia as a prisoner, who then wears an ankle monitor after parole. She then meets the male character and both of them rob a convenience store, which could be the prologue mission.