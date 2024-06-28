NASA reports two aeroplane-sized asteroids passing Earth today- All details
Two massive asteroids are expected to fly by Earth today at a very close distance. Check out their speed, size, distance, and more details.
NASA’s JPL has reported two asteroids that will pass very closely to Earth today at lightning speed.
NASA has been tracking space rocks and objects for decades to find potentially hazardous asteroids early and to avoid any risk in future.
However, every few days, massive asteroids make a close approach to Earth that may or may not be a threat based on their trajectory.
Today, two aeroplane-sized asteroids named 2022 MM1 and 2010 XN will fly by Earth today.
Nasa reported that these asteroids are 120 and 160 feet wide respectively and they are moving at a very rapid speed.
According to a CNEOS report, the asteroids are moving at a relative speed of 39295 kilometres and 40765 kilometres per hour.
The asteroid 2022 MM1 will make a close approach to Earth today at a distance of 2,980,000 kilometres.
On the other hand, the asteroid 2010 XN is expected to come 5,410,000 kilometres close to the Earth.
