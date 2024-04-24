NASA says car-sized asteroid will pass Earth closely soon
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Apr 24, 2024
NASA says that 5 asteroids are expected to pass Earth at close distances in the next few days. Check out their approach date, size, speed, and more.
NASA, ESA, and other space agencies have developed technology to track asteroids in their orbits and deflect them in case a potential impact scenario develops.
Therefore, it is crucial that asteroids be tracked to minimize the uncertainties around their close approaches.
NASA has now shed light on an asteroid that is expected to pass Earth tomorrow, April 25.
The asteroid, designated as Asteroid 2021 VH2 is expected to pass Earth at a distance of approximately 3.5 million kilometres.
It is already travelling towards Earth in its orbit at 9690 kilometres per hour, the space agency says.
In terms of size, Asteroid 2021 VH2 is just 19 feet wide, making it almost as big as a car!
It belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids, named after the humongous 1862 Apollo asteroid, discovered by German astronomer Karl Reinmuth in the 1930s.
