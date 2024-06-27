5 Asteroids will pass Earth in the coming days, says NASA; Check the size, speed, and more
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Jun 27, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay
How NASA tracks near-earth asteroids: NASA has a program called the Near-Earth Object Observation Program that monitors asteroids that could potentially come close to Earth.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
NASA tracks asteroids and other astronomical objects using a variety of observatories, including the PanSTARRS Catalina Sky Survey NEOWISE mission, among others.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Here are the five asteroids that will pass very close to Earth in the coming days.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Asteroid 2019 NJ: The first close encounter is with Asteroid 2019 NJ on June 27th. It's estimated to be 210 feet wide and travelling at 36,365 kilometres per hour. It will approach Earth at a distance of 6,610,000 kilometres.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Asteroid 2011 UL21: The next bridge-size asteroid, Asteroid 2011 UL21, is 7,200 feet wide and will travel past the earth on June 27, 2024. The asteroid is travelling at 93168 kilometres per hour and will pass the planet at a distance of 6,640,000 kilometres
Photo Credit: Pixabay
JPL reports that the asteroid 2022 MM1 is 120 feet across. The space rock is flying at 39250 kilometres per hour and will pass close to Earth on June 28, 2024. On the specified day, the asteroid will pass by Earth at a distance of around 2,980,000 kilometres.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Asteroid 2010 XN: The next space rock is Asteroid 2024 EN, which measures 160 feet wide. The asteroid is expected to come near to Earth on March 9, 2024. According to NASA, the asteroid is hurtling at 40741 kilometres per hour and will pass Earth at a distance of 5.4 million kilometres.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Asteroid 2022 HD1: The last asteroid scheduled to approach Earth is Asteroid 2022 HD1, which is predicted to be 200 feet wide. The asteroid is now moving at a speed of 25783 kilometres per hour. It is expected to pass within 6.3 million kilometres of Earth.