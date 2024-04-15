NASA says ‘bridge-sized’ asteroid to pass Earth by a close margin: Check size, speed and more

Hindustan Times
Posted Apr 15, 2024
Published Apr 15, 2024
NASA uses its advanced ground and space-based telescopes such as the NEOWISE telescope and Catalina Sky Survey to track asteroids in space.

While these space rocks are millions or even billions of kilometres away from Earth, their orbits bring them close to Earth on some occasions.

Using its tech, NASA has now shed light on a massive asteroid that is expected to pass Earth today, April 15.

The asteroid has been designated as Asteroid 2013 NK4 by NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS).

This Near-Earth Asteroid (NEA) is expected to make its closest approach to the planet at a speed of about 59363 kilometres per hour.

it will pass by the planet at a distance of approximately 3.2 million kilometres. While it has been termed a Near-Earth Asteroid, it is not expected to impact the planet.

According to NASA, Asteroid 2013 NK4 is a staggering 1900 feet wide, making it almost as big as a bridge!

Due to its mammoth size, it has also been termed as a Potentially Hazardous Asteroid by NASA.

