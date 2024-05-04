NASA shares 6 breathtaking images of Jupiter, Pluto, Mars, Earth, and Saturn's Moons
Explore NASA's breathtaking planetary images, from Jupiter's moon Europa to Pluto's hazy atmosphere. Explore Mars' vast canyons and Saturn's moon Enceladus in stunning detail.
Jupiter's moon Europa reveals its intricate cracks and streaks in a stunning image captured by NASA's Juno spacecraft. This icy moon, with a speculated subsurface ocean, is a prime target in the search for extraterrestrial life.
Pluto's ethereal atmosphere is on display in an image taken by NASA's New Horizons spacecraft during its historic flyby in 2015. Despite its distant location and extreme cold, Pluto's surface features diverse terrains, including mountains and plains, composed of ice and frozen gases.
NASA's Galileo spacecraft provided a unique view of the Moon's North Pole in 1992, revealing its volcanic history. Dark craters, remnants of past volcanic activity, dot the lunar surface. This mosaic offers a different perspective of Earth's nearest celestial neighbour.
Earth's Southern Hemisphere dazzles from space, with swirling clouds over Africa and Madagascar. The Arabian Peninsula and Antarctica's icy cap peek out from beneath the clouds, showcasing the planet's stunning beauty.
Viking Orbiter 1 presents a striking mosaic of Mars, featuring the vast Valles Marineris canyon system. Mars, with its reddish-brown hue, boasts this colossal canyon, dwarfing even Earth's Grand Canyon.
Cassini's lens captures Enceladus, Saturn's icy moon, shimmering in the void. Its reflective surface conceals a salty ocean beneath, with hydrothermal vents and icy jets reshaping our quest for extraterrestrial life.
These breathtaking images offer a glimpse into the mysteries of our solar system, fueling our curiosity and drive for exploration.