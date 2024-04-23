5 films to watch on YouTube that are shot entirely on iPhone 15 Pro Max
5 filmmakers under the mentorship of Vishal Bhardwaj, Vikramaditya Motwane and Rohan Sippy released 5 short films shot on the iPhone 15 Pro Max
These 5 short films are available for free on MAMI YouTube channel
For filmmaking, the iPhone 15 Pro Max shots can be directly sent for colour correction
Prateek Vats made ‘Jal Tu Jalaal Tu’ is inspired by Anton Chekhov’s short story The Death of a Government Clerk.
Saurav Rai’s ‘Crossing Borders’ is about a woman who smuggled goods across the Indo-Nepalese border to make ends meet.
Archana Atul Phadke's film named ‘Mirage’ focuses on a young boy who spends all his time on his iPhone, only to lose it — and himself — in the desert.
Filmmaker Faraz Ali's ‘Óbur’ (Cloud) is a tragicomedy that follows a teenage boy who loses the memories of his ailing mother.
Saumyananda Sahi’s film ‘A New Life’ follows a migrant factory worker who leaves behind his pregnant wife in search of better job opportunities.
