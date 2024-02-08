NASA's Juno spacecraft snaps amazing, closest-ever, images of Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io

Published Feb 08, 2024
Photo Credit: NASA

NASA shares rare images of Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io from the Juno spacecraft. Check details here.



NASA’s Juno spacecraft has been exploring and studying the giant planet of our solar system Jupiter. 



During its flyby to one of Jupiter’s Moon, it snapped a never-seen image of the Volcanic world that is Io moon.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Jupiter’s Moon, Io is one of the volcanically active worlds in the solar system due to hundreds of volcanoes erupting setting off lava fountains. 



The Juno spacecraft shot the image when it was just 1500 kilometres away from Io. It captured some of the closest-ever images of the planet, leaving scientists in awe.



Juno’s flybys will help researchers study other such mysterious and lava-spewing moons present in our solar system or elsewhere.



Mashable quoted Juno’s mission operator as saying, “The twin flybys are designed to provide new insight into how Io’s volcanic engine works and whether a global magma ocean exists under Io’s rocky, mountainous surface terrain.”



Io has a high level of volcanic activity, and Juno can determine the surface temperature with its distance.



Ashley Davies, a planetary scientist at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory said, “It is the purest form of discovery. We're seeing things that we have never seen before.”



According to NASA, scientists expect that the flyby will help to discover Io’s source of volcanic activity.

