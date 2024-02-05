Smartphone launches in February 2024: Nothing Phone (2a), Honor X9B, Oppo F25, more
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Feb 05, 2024
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Planning to buy a new smartphone? From Nothing Phone (2a), Honor X9B, to Oppo F25, check out the likely smartphone launches in February 2024.
Photo Credit: Samsung
The year 2023 saw numerous smartphones from brands such as Oppo, Samsung, Apple, Realme, and others. January 2024 had its fair share of launches.
Photo Credit: Oppo
We have finished the first month of 2024 with some big smartphone announcements such as the Poco X6 series, Samsung Galaxy S24 series, Oppo Reno 11 series, and more.
Photo Credit: Realme
February 2024 also has some big smartphone launches lined up. Check out the rumored smartphones launching this month.
Photo Credit: Nothing
Nothing Phone (2a): The smartphone may launch in the mid-range segment and is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 processor.
Photo Credit: Honor
Honor X9B: We can see this smartphone in mid-February with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor and a 108MP camera.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
iQOO Neo 9 Pro: The smartphone is scheduled to launch on February 22, 2024. It is expected to feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.
Photo Credit: Oppo
Oppo F25: We can also see the new F-series to launch this month, however, not much information has been leaked about the phone.
Photo Credit: Samsung
Samsung Galaxy M55: This smartphone is expected to feature a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor. It may also be announced sometime in February.
Check related web stories:
Looking for a slick smartphone with huge discount? Check iPhone 14 price cut on Amazon
Good news for smartphone buyers! iPhone 14 price cut by 26 pct on Amazon; Check now
Best camera smartphones to click pictures as you party into 2024! iPhone 15 Pro Max, Google Pixel 8 Pro, more
Exciting smartphone launches in July 2023: Galaxy Z Flip 5, Motorola Razr 40, Nothing Phone 2, more
View more