Smartphones launching in March 2024: Xiaomi 14, Nothing Phone 2a, Vivo V30 and more
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Feb 29, 2024
Photo Credit: Unsplash
March 2024 is shaping up to be an exciting month for smartphone launches! Check 5 smartphones launching next month.
Photo Credit: Samsung
Samsung Galaxy F15: It is set to launch on March 4, featuring a super AMOLED display and MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor.
Photo Credit: Nothing
Nothing Phone 2a: Nothing’s first non-flagship smartphone will debut on March 5, boasting a 6.7-inch OLED display and Dimensity 7200 processor.
Photo Credit: Realme
Realme 12 Plus: It is generating buzz with leaks suggesting a Sony OIS camera sensor and two models in the series. It is scheduled to launch on March 6.
Photo Credit: Xiaomi
Xiaomi 14: It is rumored to hit the market on March 7 with a 6.36-inch OLED display and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.
Photo Credit: Vivo
Vivo V30: The Vivo V30 series is set to debut on March 7 and will have two variants - V30 and V30 Pro.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Stay tuned for more updates as these smartphones make their debut, promising innovation and top-notch performance in the competitive smartphone market.
