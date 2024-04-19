OnePlus Nord CE 4 hands-on look: 10 things to know about this mid-range smartphone
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By Aishwarya Panda
Published Apr 19, 2024
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Here’s the first hands-on look at the OnePlus Nord CE 4. Check out its specs, features, and more.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The OnePlus Nord CE 4 was launched on April 1, 2024, in the mid-range segment.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The smartphone features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 1100 nits peak brightness.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The OnePlus Nord CE 4 is powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC and runs on OxygenOS 14.0 based on Android 14.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
It features a dual-camera setup which consists of a 50 MP Sony LYT600 main camera and an 8 MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide camera.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
It also comes with a 16MP front camera with Focus mode and EIS support.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The smartphone is backed by a 5500 mAh battery which supports 100W SUPERVOOC charging.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The OnePlus Nord CE 4 is available in two colour options - Celadon Marble and Dark Chrome.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The smartphone comes with 8GB RAM and in two storage variants - 128GB and 256GB.
Photo Credit: OnePlus
The OnePlus Nord CE 4 also supports Wi-Fi 6, 5G, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, and more connectivity options.
Photo Credit: OnePlus
The OnePlus Nord CE 4 comes at a starting price of Rs. 24999.
