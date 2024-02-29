MWC 2024: From Samsung Galaxy Ring to OnePlus Watch 2, explore top tech unveilings
Samsung Unveils Galaxy Ring:
Samsung stole the show at MWC 2024 with the debut of the Samsung Galaxy Ring, a sleek smart ring boasting health-tracking features and three vibrant color options.
OnePlus Introduces OnePlus Watch 2:
While no smartphones were revealed, OnePlus delighted fans with the announcement of the OnePlus Watch 2, a sophisticated smartwatch priced at Rs. 24999 and set to hit shelves on March 4.
Tecno Premieres Pova 6 Pro 5G:
Tecno made waves with the gaming-centric Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G, featuring dynamic MiniLED lighting on the rear panel and impressive specifications tailored for gaming enthusiasts.
Honor Unveils Magic 6 Series, Magic V2 RSR:
Honor wowed audiences with the global debut of the flagship Magic 6 series, boasting a stunning quad-curved floating screen and powerhouse performance powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.
Xiaomi Debuts Xiaomi 14 Ultra and Xiaomi 14:
Xiaomi delighted tech enthusiasts with the highly anticipated Xiaomi 14 Ultra and Xiaomi 14, both equipped with top-of-the-line features and remarkable camera capabilities, including a 1-inch-type 50-megapixel Sony LYT-900 sensor.
