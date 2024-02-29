MWC 2024: From Samsung Galaxy Ring to OnePlus Watch 2, explore top tech unveilings

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Feb 29, 2024
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Unveils Galaxy Ring: Samsung stole the show at MWC 2024 with the debut of the Samsung Galaxy Ring, a sleek smart ring boasting health-tracking features and three vibrant color options.

Photo Credit: One Plus

OnePlus Introduces OnePlus Watch 2: While no smartphones were revealed, OnePlus delighted fans with the announcement of the OnePlus Watch 2, a sophisticated smartwatch priced at Rs. 24999 and set to hit shelves on March 4.

Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Premieres Pova 6 Pro 5G: Tecno made waves with the gaming-centric Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G, featuring dynamic MiniLED lighting on the rear panel and impressive specifications tailored for gaming enthusiasts.

Photo Credit: Honor

 Honor Unveils Magic 6 Series, Magic V2 RSR: Honor wowed audiences with the global debut of the flagship Magic 6 series, boasting a stunning quad-curved floating screen and powerhouse performance powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

 Xiaomi Debuts Xiaomi 14 Ultra and Xiaomi 14: Xiaomi delighted tech enthusiasts with the highly anticipated Xiaomi 14 Ultra and Xiaomi 14, both equipped with top-of-the-line features and remarkable camera capabilities, including a 1-inch-type 50-megapixel Sony LYT-900 sensor.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Explore the Latest Tech Trends: From innovative smart rings to cutting-edge smartphones and smartwatches, MWC 2024 showcases the pinnacle of technological advancements from leading brands worldwide.

