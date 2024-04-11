OnePlus smartphones sale to stop across 4500 stores in India- 3 reasons why
Posted By HT Tech
Published Apr 11, 2024
OnePlus device sales to discontinue in several parts of India due to an unresolved issue. Check reasons.
A Moneycontrol report highlighted that all the Oneplus devices will stop going on sale in 4500 stores across 23 retail chains in India.
OnePlus devices sale will discontinue starting from May 1 in several states and the reason was stated to be stores earning minimal profit.
The report highlighted that the 23 retail chains reside in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Gujarat. Therefore, these states would be affected.
Sridhar TS, president of the South Indian Organised Retailers Association (ORA) released a letter on April 10 to Oneplus regarding the sales.
The letter said, “Throughout the past year, we have encountered significant obstacles associated with selling OnePlus products, which remain unresolved.”
It further added, “Regrettably, the ongoing issues have left us with no alternative but to discontinue the sale of your products in our stores.”
The letter highlighted how the retail stores are struggling to make profits from OnePlus devices and it's creating challenges to maintain the viability of their businesses.
Sridhar TS also highlighted about their constant urge to resolve the issue with OnePlus. However, no action was taken, resulting in serious consequences.
