OpenAI GPT-4o launched: 5 reasons why it’s the most powerful AI model and what you can do

Here are the 5 amazing things you need to know about OpenAI’s GPT-4o model.
OpenAI announced the new AI model, GPT-4o on May 13 with powerful and faster capabilities.
The GPT-4o will be rolling out for free as well as ChatGPT Plus and Team users in 50 languages to make it more accessible.
Here are 5 interesting things you must know about OpenAI’s GPT-4o model.
OpenAI revealed that GPT-4o is 2x faster, 50 percent cheaper and has five times higher rate limits than the current GPT-4 Turbo.
OpenAI has the ability to recognise text, voice, and vision which was briefly demoed during the live event.
The GPT-4o comes with an advanced feature called emotive voices which enables the chatbot to speak with human-like emotions.
With GPT-4o you do not have to wait for the AI model to finish the answer as you can interrupt it at any moment with new prompts and it will generate responses accordingly.
Lastly, with GPT-4o users can solve math equations, and coding problems, or simply let ChatGPT narrate a story to them in different voice modulations.
