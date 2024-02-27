Pebble Royale smartwatch launched! Check design, features, price and more
Published Feb 27, 2024
Pebble Royale smartwatch was launched today in India. Know what it has in store for the users.
Pebble Royale launched in India today with a slim design and Bluetooth calling feature. If you are looking for a feature-filled smartwatch, then tap to know more.
The Pebble Royale features a 1.43-inch super AMOLED display. It comes with a 3mm frame and 6mm body thickness.
The smartwatch comes with a round dial and Metal Alloy body to enhance its look and feel.
The Pebble Royale claims to offer up to 5 days of top performance with a 260mAh battery.
To enhance personalization, Pebble offers both leather and magnetic strap options.
Its smart features include Always On Display, advanced BT calling, and Voice Assistant for improved user experience.
Pebble Royale features include Heart Rate Monitoring, SpO2 Monitoring, Sleep Monitoring, Smart Calculator, and more.
The Pebble Royale smartwatch is priced at Rs.4299 and it is available for purchase on pebblecart.com.
