Pebble and Pepe Jeans unveil limited edition smartwatch - blend of fashion and tech

Pebble and Pepe Jeans unveil limited edition smartwatch - blend of fashion and tech

Experience the seamless fusion of fashion and cutting-edge technology as Pebble collaborates with Pepe Jeans to introduce a limited edition Bluetooth Calling smartwatch priced at Rs. 1999.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 09 2023, 10:17 IST
Pebble X Pepe Jeans smartwatch
Pebble X Pepe Jeans smartwatch is a limited edition blend of denim allure and advanced technology,
Pebble X Pepe Jeans smartwatch
Pebble X Pepe Jeans smartwatch is a limited edition blend of denim allure and advanced technology,

Pebble, a technology brand founded in 2013, has consistently focused on user-centric, seamless blending of innovation, technology, and design in its products. The brand has delivered smooth and worry-free technology experiences and in its latest collaboration, it has joined forces with Pepe Jeans London, one of India's fastest-growing smartwatch brands, to introduce a special edition Bluetooth Calling smartwatch. The Pebble X Pepe smartwatch represents a fusion of fashion and technology, offering a limited edition piece that reimagines the appeal of denim for the wrist. Featuring denim-leather and silicon sporty straps, an eye-catching infinite 1.39” HD display, and 600 Nits brightness, the smartwatch is priced at Rs. 1999 and is available on pebblecart.com, pepejeans.in, Flipkart, Myntra, and exclusive Pepe Jeans stores nationwide.

Komal Agarwal, co-founder of Pebble, expressed enthusiasm about the landmark partnership with Pepe Jeans, emphasizing the brand's dedication to merging fashion, style, and cutting-edge wearable technology to enhance daily lives. Ananth Narayanan, Founder & CEO of Mensa Brands, highlighted Pebble's commitment to meeting the needs and aspirations of young Indians through continuous innovation.

The smartwatch, equipped with advanced calling features, notifications, reminders, and an AI Voice Assistant, caters to users' commands seamlessly. Beyond its stylish design, the Pebble X Pepe Jeans smartwatch offers utility-based features such as Alarms, Calculator, Weather, and Music Control. Additionally, it prioritizes user wellness by tracking Heart Rate, Blood Oxygen Level, and Sleep. The smart performance is further complemented by multiple sports modes, including climbing, tennis, and rugby, along with a variety of watch faces to suit different vibes.

This collaboration with Pepe Jeans follows Pebble's recent partnership with Warner Bros to launch a Game of Thrones-inspired smartwatch range in India, showcasing the brand's versatility and ongoing efforts to deliver unique and appealing products to consumers.

First Published Date: 09 Dec, 10:17 IST
