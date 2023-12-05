Icon
5 best affordable smartwatches of 2023: Check Noise ColorFit Thrive, Pebble Revolve, more

5 best affordable smartwatches of 2023: Check Noise ColorFit Thrive, Pebble Revolve, more

Want to know which were the best affordable smartwatches of 2023? Check top feature-packed smartwatches under Rs. 5000 including Noise ColorFit Thrive, Pebble Revolve, Noise ColorFit Vision 3, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 05 2023, 16:39 IST
pTron launches Reflect Max Pro and Reflect Flash smartwatches; check price, features
Pebble Revolve
pTron, a leading Made in India affordable digital lifestyle brand, has unveiled its new smartwatches– the Reflect Max Pro and Reflect Flash.
Pebble Revolve
Reflect Max Pro: This smartwatch boasts a stunning 2.05-inch display. Reflect Max Pro comes with a 15-day standby time. It is priced at Rs. 999 during the launch offer. It comes in five vibrant colors, including Black, Gold, Blue, Silver, Pink, and Green.
image caption
Reflect Max Pro comes with 600 NITs brightness for optimal visibility and a 60 Hz refresh rate for smooth transitions. This smartwatch features a durable metal frame and a 2.5D curved display glass. It boasts a Functional crown, seamless Bluetooth calling, 24/7 health tracking, sports mode, vibrant color options, sleep tracker, extended battery life, and diverse watch faces.
Pebble Revolve
Reflect Flash: This smartwatch comes with a round-dial smartwatch design. With this smartwatch, you can access emergency calls and alerts (SOS), and offers quick access to social media features.
Pebble Revolve
Reflect Flash boasts a sturdy zinc alloy full metal case for enhanced durability. It comes 1.32-inch full touch 2.5D curved display. It has a standby time of 10 days. You can choose your smartwatch from different colors including Black, Blue, Gold, and Silver. It is available at a price of Rs. 1399.
Pebble Revolve
Check the 5 best affordable smartwatches of 2023 including Noise ColorFit Thrive, Pebble Revolve, and more.

Best affordable smartwatches of 2023: In a competitive market, finding an affordable smartwatch that has all the right features requires a lot of research. While you juggle between reviews, websites, and YouTube videos, to find the perfect smartwatch, we have curated a list of the 5 best affordable smartwatches of 2023 to help you narrow down your search. These smartwatches made their debut this year and gained immense recognition due to their amazing features, sleek design, tracking features and more. So, if you are looking for smartwatches that can track your wellness, fitness and much more, check out the best affordable smartwatches of 2023 including Noise ColorFit Thrive, Pebble Revolve, Noise ColorFit Vision 3, and more. Considering that Christmas is almost upon us, you could perhaps gift yourself, or your loved ones, one such product too.

Best affordable smartwatches of 2023

Noise ColorFit Thrive: The smartwatch features a 1.85-inch TFT display which comes with more than 100 watch faces. Its smart features include Bluetooth calling which includes recent call logs, a dial pad, and allow users to save up to 8 contacts on their smartwatch. For hand-free support, the smartwatch supports AI voice assistants such as Google. It also comes with built-in games and various health tracking features such as heart rate monitoring, SpO2, steps, sleep, etc. The Noise ColorFit Thrive claims to have a 7-day of battery life and 2 days with Bluetooth calling.

Pros:

  • Bluetooth calling
  • Budget-friendly
  • Works with Noise app

Cons:

  • No AMOLED display
Pebble Revolve: It sports a 1.39-inch HD touchscreen round display and 500 nits peak brightness. It comes with Always On Display technology for all-time use. The Pebble Revolve smartwatch comes with three dial frames and 3 different straps: soft silicon, classic metal and premium leather. Its smart features include BT Calling, health monitoring, Sports Mode, notifications, Camera (Button), Motion Tracker, Music Control, Compass, Dial Pad, Voice Assistant, and much more. It offers up to 7 days of battery life in standby mode.

Pros:

  • Bluetooth Calling
  • Different straps for customization

Cons:

  • Missing GPS connectivity

Noise ColorFit Vision 3: The smartwatch features a massive 1.96-inch AMOLED display with 550 nits peak brightness. It comes with various health monitoring features such as a heart rate monitor, step tracker, distance travelled, sleep monitor, sports modes, and many more. It also supports Bluetooth calling, Find my phone, Call rejection, etc. For connectivity, it features Bluetooth 5.3 version.

Pros:

  • 100 sports modes
  • Attractive design

Cons:

  • No voice assistance
  • The massive display feels bigger on the wrist

Fire-Boltt Apollo: It features an attractive round dial with a 1.43-inch always-on AMOLED display and offers up to 60Hz refresh rate and 600nits of peak brightness. It comes with Bluetooth calling functionality with a mic and speakers. The smartwatch supports over 100 sports modes and has multiple health monitoring features such as heart rate monitoring, SpO2 blood oxygen saturation monitoring, blood pressure monitoring and more. It offers up to 7 days of battery life.

Pros:

  • Bluetooth Calling
  • Metallic build
  • Attractive design

Cons:

  • No built-in GPS

pTron Reflect Callz: The smartwatch sports a 1.85-inch TFT HD display with 600nits peak brightness. It features a full metal smartwatch, digital working crown, and Bluetooth calling. It comes with 8 active sports modes and various health tracking features such as Real-time Heart Rate Check, SpO2 Check, Blood Pressure Check, Sleep Monitor, Sedentary Alert, and more. It offers up to 5 Days of battery life.

Pro:

  • Bluetooth Calling
  • Multiple sports modes

Cons:

  • No AMOLED display
  • Stress monitoring missing.
First Published Date: 05 Dec, 16:38 IST
    Trending Gadgets

