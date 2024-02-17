Pebble Vama, Vienna smartwatches launched in India; Check features, price and more

Expanding its already vast portfolio of affordable smartwatches, Indian smartwatch brand Pebble has introduced two new additions to its collection - Vama and Vienna smartwatches. These smartwatches, priced at ₹2299 and Rs. 2999 respectively, are designed to celebrate the modern Indian woman's style and functionality. From features, and specifications to price, know all about the Pebble Vama and Vienna smartwatches.

Pebble Vama and Vienna smartwatches unveiled

The Pebble Vienna smartwatch boasts an ultra-premium style with a brilliant diamond cut design, while the Pebble Vama smartwatch exudes elegance and glamour with its curvy metallic dial. Actress Bhumi Pednekar unveiled these Pebble smartwatches, symbolizing the perfect blend of style and substance. The Pebble Vienna smartwatch dons a 1.27-inch HD display and metallic mash straps in different hues. On the other hand, the Pebble Vama smartwatch features an AMOLED always-on display and a choice of silicone and mesh straps.

According to Pebble co-founder Komal Agarwal, Vama and Vienna are crafted as 'Smart Bling for Women,' catering to the lifestyle needs and aspirations of women who love to make a fashion statement. Whether paired with a favorite black dress or traditional attire, these watches are the perfect accessory.

Beyond their stylish design, the Pebble Vama and Vienna smartwatches offer features tailored to women's needs. They include Bluetooth Calling, Voice Assistant connectivity, and smart notifications. Moreover, these smartwatches prioritize women's health with advanced Health Suite & Female Health Monitoring features.

With a powerful battery for extended use and DIY watch faces for customization, The Pebble Vama and Vienna smartwatches offer versatility and functionality.

Pricing and availability

The Pebble Vama and Vienna smartwatches are priced at Rs. 2299 and Rs. 2999 respectively. They are available for purchase on pebblecart.com, flipkart.com, and retail stores, making these smartwatches accessible to women everywhere.

In essence, Pebble's Vama and Vienna smartwatches represent more than just fashion accessories; they symbolise empowerment through technology, catering to the modern Indian woman's lifestyle and aspirations.

