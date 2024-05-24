PlayStation Plus Games catalogue to bid farewell to GTA 5, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons and more in June
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published May 24, 2024
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
In June 2024, PlayStation Plus subscribers are set to say goodbye to some beloved titles, including the iconic GTA 5.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Last Chance to Play: According to Push Square, the PlayStation Store's Last Chance to Play page has been updated with a list of departing games, prominently featuring GTA 5.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Departing Titles: Joining GTA 5 on the departure list are Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons and Indivisible, among others.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Removal Date: Players will lose access to these titles as of June 18, 2024, marking the end of an era for many gamers.
Photo Credit: Amazon
Additional Departures: Other titles making their exit include DC League of Super-Pets, Dodgeball Academia, and Monster Jam Steel Titans.
Photo Credit: Playstation
Premium Subscriber Impact: PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers will also see Baja: Edge of Control HD leave the Classic Games Catalog.
Photo Credit: PlayStation
Reflection: GTA 5's departure comes shortly after the addition of Red Dead Redemption 2, highlighting the dynamic nature of the PlayStation Plus Games Catalog.
Photo Credit: Xbox.com
As gamers bid adieu to these titles, the lineup for May 2024 may seem lighter, but the addition of Red Dead Redemption 2 promises to keep the excitement alive for PlayStation Plus subscribers.
Check related web stories:
GTA 5: Offline and online money making tips to maximise story mode wealth
GTA 6 Vice City revival: 5 Classic weapons fans demand for maximum chaos and nostalgia
10 most random encounters in GTA 5
7 Top Helicopters in GTA 5 & GTA Online ranked by performance and features
View more