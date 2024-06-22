Red Dead Redemption 3: Long development cycle similar to GTA 6, may not launch until 2030
Published Jun 22, 2024
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Red Dead Redemption 3 is not confirmed yet, but it shares a major similarity with GTA 6. Both games have or will have long development cycles.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Dream of Red Dead Redemption 3: While Red Dead Redemption 3 is still a dream, it's not out of the question. Speculation is rife, but no official confirmation exists yet
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
GTA 6 Sets a Precedent: GTA 6 has been eagerly awaited since GTA 5's release in 2013. By its launch next year, it will be a 12-year wait for fans.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Similarly, Red Dead Redemption 3 will require patience. Red Dead Redemption 2 was released six years ago, and a third game isn't in sight yet.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
GTA 6 was confirmed nine years after GTA 5's release. If Rockstar follows this pattern, Red Dead Redemption 3 might not be confirmed for another three years.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Bigger and Better Expectations: Red Dead Redemption 2 was a massive game in terms of success and size. A third title will need to surpass these standards, much like how GTA 6 aims to raise the bar.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
The Future is Uncertain: The future of the Red Dead Redemption series remains a mystery. The success of Red Dead Redemption 2 has left players wanting more, but there's no news on the next instalment.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Rockstar's Development Trends: Rockstar has a reputation for detailed and immersive worlds. As game development evolves, longer production times become necessary.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
If GTA 6's timeline is a guide, Red Dead Redemption 3 might not launch until 2030. There's no evidence of its development yet, and it's unlikely to release close to GTA 6.
