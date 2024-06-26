Red Dead Redemption 2 players discover hidden horse trick: Call to buck thieves off instantly
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Jun 26, 2024
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Players of Red Dead Redemption 2 have recently discovered a hidden feature related to their in-game horses, showcasing the depth and detail Rockstar Games put into the open world.
NPC Discovery: Recently, players came across an NPC they hadn’t seen before and alternate endings that are emotionally impactful, highlighting the game's vast, hidden content.
New Horse Trick: A user on the r/reddeadredemption2 subreddit revealed a handy trick about horses in the game, sparking interest and surprise among the community.
Community Interaction: In response to a post asking about surprising game moments, one player shared: "If your horse is stolen, simply calling it makes the horse buck the thief off and return to you."
Surprising Revelation: Many players, even after multiple playthroughs, were unaware of this trick. The revelation emphasises the game's depth and attention to detail.
Player Reactions: One player commented, "I tried this fully expecting it not to work, and was super pleased. Good boah! Now, do you think if your bond isn't high enough this doesn't work? That'd make sense."
Feature Availability: Despite questions about the horse bond level, it appears this feature is available as soon as players can call their mount, regardless of bond.
Missed Experiences: This discovery has led players to wonder how many other hidden features and experiences they might have missed in Red Dead Redemption 2.
The continuous discoveries in Red Dead Redemption 2 showcase the game's rich and expansive world, encouraging players to explore further and uncover all its secrets.