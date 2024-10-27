Red Dead Redemption 2 player discovers hidden cave overflowing with gold and creepy statues
A Red Dead Redemption 2 player has uncovered a hidden cave packed with gold. The thrilling discovery has caught the attention of players eager to find hidden treasures in the game’s vast open world.
Celebrated as one of the best video games with a Metacritic score of 97, Red Dead Redemption 2 has set a high standard in storytelling, visuals, and dynamic world-building, surpassing its 2010 predecessor.
Players are drawn to Red Dead Redemption 2’s vast open world, full of secrets and discoveries. Even after years of gameplay, new surprises like hidden locations continue to emerge.
One player stumbled upon an eerie, hidden cave filled with gold. The cave’s chilling ambiance has left players intrigued and eager to seek out more of the game’s mysteries.
Reddit user Various_Force1816 shared screenshots of the cave, sparking discussions among fans about the details and secrets the cave holds within.
Players speculated about the cave’s hidden levers and statues, which might require specific actions. Some users suggested pushing statues with even numbers of fingers to unlock the gold.
To help others, Various_Force1816 shared the cave’s location, noting it lies north of East Ambarino’s hill house. Players are advised to search for distinctive hill-like rocks and follow the cave entrance.
With new discoveries like this hidden cave, players continue to be thrilled by the endless surprises in Red Dead Redemption 2’s expansive world. Many look forward to finding their own hidden treasures.