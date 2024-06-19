GTA Online: Bottom Dollar Bounties update brings new missions, vehicles, and races starting June 25
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Get ready for a thrilling new update in GTA Online! Maude Eccles is passing her legacy to a new generation of bounty hunters.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
New Mission: Team up with Maude's daughter, Jenette, to hunt down criminals across Los Santos and Blaine County in Bottom Dollar Bounties.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Action-Packed Update: Run down reprobates and claim bounties in this exciting new content launching on June 25.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
New Vehicles: Clean up the streets with a range of new Law Enforcement Vehicles as you complete missions for LSPD Officer Vincent Effenburger.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Off-the-Books Work: Take on off-the-books Dispatch Work for Officer Effenburger to bring justice to Southern San Andreas.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
New Races: Enjoy new Drift and Drag Races in the Rockstar Creator, adding more excitement to your gameplay.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Summer Updates: Look forward to a host of new vehicles, experience updates, and more content arriving throughout summer and beyond.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Release Date: Mark your calendars! GTA Online: Bottom Dollar Bounties arrives on June 25 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.
