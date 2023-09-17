Redington stores to sell iPhone 15, Apple Watch series; Check availability
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Sep 17, 2023
Photo Credit: Apple
All excited about the newly launched Apple premium products, but don’t know where to get them? You may now get it in your nearby retail store.
Photo Credit: Apple
Apple has just launched its premium products including iPhone 15, and Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 and it will be available soon.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
To make it more accessible in India, Redington Ltd, an IT solutions provider, is set to offer the latest iPhone and Apple Watch series across India.
Photo Credit: Apple
According to a press release, Redington Ltd has collaborated with HDFC Bank to provide cashback offers for customers buying Apple products.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
The iPhone lineup includes the iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max.
Photo Credit: Apple
These iPhones will be available in 7,000 retail locations nationwide.
Check product
Photo Credit: Apple
Additionally, Redington will retail the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2
Photo Credit: Apple
The Apple Watch series will be available in over 2,800 retail locations throughout India.
Check Product
Photo Credit: Apple
Customers can check pricing and availability on the website www.indiaistore.com. The products will be available from September 22, 2023.
Check related web stories:
Apple iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max launch with NavIC GPS made by ISRO
iPhone 15 series pre-order is here: Everything you need to know
New iPhone 15 series available for pre-order; check price and EMI
View more