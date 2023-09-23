Remove background from photos in MS Paint with Windows 11; know how
Published Sep 23, 2023
Microsoft has introduced a new feature in the MS Paint app for Windows 11, called Background Removal, which simplifies the process of removing backgrounds from photos.
This feature is currently available to Windows Insiders in the Canary and Dev Channels, with version 11.2306.30.0.
Background Removal allows users to automatically remove image backgrounds with just one click, leaving a clean cutout of the subject.
You can choose to remove the background from the entire canvas or from a specific selection using the selection tool.
To use this feature, make sure you have the latest version of the Paint app, which you can update from the Microsoft Store when it is rolled out.
Once your app gets updated, go to the 'Image' section in the top-left corner of the app.
Inside the 'Image' section, you'll find the 'Background Remove' button in the toolbar. Click on it to start using the tool, as mentioned in windows blog.
If you prefer more control, you can also use the rectangle select tool to specify the area from which you want to remove the background.
This new update will become available to all Windows 11 users on September 26.
It promises to streamline graphic editing by making it easier to isolate subjects from their backgrounds.
With this new feature, Windows 11 users can enjoy a simplified and efficient image editing experience.
