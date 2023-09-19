iPhone 15 pre-booking: Croma, Amazon, Flipkart roll out big deals
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Sep 19, 2023
Photo Credit: Apple
Eyeing the new iPhone 15 lineup? Check out the amazing deals on the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max by Croma, Amazon, Flipkart, and others.
Photo Credit: Apple
Apple launched its new iPhone 15 lineup on September 2, 2023, at the Wonderlust event. It unveiled four new models of iPhones along with two new smartwatches.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
The pre-booking for the iPhone 15 model has started and they will go on sale from September 22. Buyers who want to pre-book the new-gen iPhone can avail various discounts. Tap to know more.
Photo Credit: Apple
Croma deals: Buyers who are pre-booking the new iPhone 15 series from the store can lock it at just Rs.2000. Online buyers have to pay in full.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
On Croma get a Rs. 5000 benefit on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus and Rs. 4000 on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models by using their HDFC Bank credit card.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Buyers can also avail exchange offers and can get up to Rs.6000 off by trading their old smartphone for the new iPhone 15 model.
Check product
Photo Credit: Apple
Amazon deals: Get flat Rs.5000 instant discount on HDFC Bank credit and debit card transactions on a minimum purchase value of Rs. 65940.
Photo Credit: Apple
Flipkart deals: Get a 10% discount on the purchase of the iPhone 15 model on Kotak Bank credit card EMI transactions. And get Rs.5000 off on an HDFC Bank credit card.
Check Product
Photo Credit: Apple
In addition to that, if you trade in your old smartphone for a new iPhone 15, you'll get up to Rs. 51000 off.
Photo Credit: Apple
Vijay Sales deals: On purchase of iPhone 15 model, get Rs. 4000 immediate discount on HDFC Bank Credit card.
Photo Credit: Apple
You can also get a 7.5% instant discount up to Rs.7500 on HSBC Credit Card EMI transactions.
Check related web stories:
Redington stores to sell iPhone 15, Apple Watch series; Check availability
Apple iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max launch with NavIC GPS made by ISRO
iPhone 15 series pre-order is here: Everything you need to know
Eyeing iPhone 15? Check Google Pixel 7 too and know that Pixel 8 launch is looming
View more