Struggling to focus on work? Know how Freedom app helps block distractions
Published Feb 27, 2024
The Freedom app reduces distraction and helps users gain focus on their important tasks. Know how it works.
Are you someone who struggles to focus and improve productivity? Then know about the Freedom app which will help eliminate distractions.
Freedom app blocks distracting websites and apps across all devices enabling users to increase their focus on work.
It is very easy to get distracted by work emails or messages. Social media apps are the most common digital distractions which affect an individual’s productivity.
Therefore, with Freedom, you can easily gain your focus back and work on improving productivity by completely eliminating distractions.
No matter what device you are using, the app can block distractions across Mac, Windows, Android, iOS, or Chrome.
On the Freedom app, users can schedule their focus time in advance which can be set as a recurring daily or weekly schedule.
Users just have to select devices, apps or websites, and set schedules to get started with their focus time.
Freedom website says that its, “... users report gaining an average of 2.5 hours of productive time each day.”
For strict focus, users can also use the “Locked mode” to prevent them from ending the focus mode.
