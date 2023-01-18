 Samsung Galaxy F13 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Samsung Galaxy F13

    Samsung Galaxy F13

    Samsung Galaxy F13 is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 11,999 in India with 50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Processor, 6000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy F13 from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy F13 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    Key Specs
    ₹11,999
    64 GB
    6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
    50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP
    8 MP
    6000 mAh
    Android v12
    Key Specs
    ₹11,999
    64 GB
    6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP
    6000 mAh
    Samsung Galaxy F13 Price in India

    Samsung Galaxy F13 price in India starts at Rs.11,999. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy F13 is Rs.9,990 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy F13 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    • 6000 mAh
    • 50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP
    • 8 MP
    Battery
    • Yes
    • 01h 58m 09s
    • 6000 mAh
    • Yes, Fast, 15W
    • No
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • 8 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
    • No
    • No
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • F2.2
    • F1.8
    • Single
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
    • No
    Design
    • 165.4 mm
    • 76.9 mm
    • 207 grams
    • Back: Plastic
    • 9.3 mm
    • Nightsky Green, Sunrise Copper, Waterfall Blue
    Display
    • 82.68 %
    • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    • PLS LCD
    • 60 Hz
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5
    • 400 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 20:9
    • 1080 x 2408 pixels
    • 480 nits
    General
    • Galaxy F13
    • Android v12
    • Samsung One UI
    • June 29, 2022 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Yes
    • Samsung
    Multimedia
    • Yes, Recording option
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes, Recording option
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, v5.0
    Performance
    • Samsung Exynos 8 Octa 850
    • 8 nm
    • LPDDR4X
    • 64 bit
    • 4 GB
    • LPDDR4X
    • 40.0 s
    • Mali-G52
    • Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
    Smart TV Features
    • 50MP + 5MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    • Side
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    • 64 GB
    • eMMC 5.1
    • Yes
    • Up to 47.9 GB
    Samsung Galaxy F13