Samsung Galaxy F13 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Samsung Galaxy F13 Samsung Galaxy F13 is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 11,999 in India with 50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Processor, 6000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy F13 from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy F13 now with free delivery.