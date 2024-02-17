Samsung Galaxy S23 price drop: Get massive 28% discount on Amazon now

Thinking about getting a new phone? Well, now is the perfect time! Amazon has dropped the price of the Samsung Galaxy S23.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Price Drop: The Samsung Galaxy S23 just got cheaper. The 128GB model used to cost Rs. 89999, but now it's only Rs. 64999, giving you a huge 28 percent discount.

But the savings don't stop there. You can make the price even lower by trading in your old phone. Don't miss this chance to grab the Samsung Galaxy S23 at an amazing price.

Trade in your old phone and get a discount of up to Rs. 27000 on the Samsung Galaxy S23. The actual discount depends on your old phone's model and condition. Enter your PIN code to check if this offer is available in your area.

And there's more! If you have an HDFC Bank Credit Card, you can get an instant discount of Rs. 5000 on a minimum purchase of Rs. 25000.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Specs: The Samsung Galaxy S23 is a high-quality smartphone with a stylish glass and metal design. It comes with a 6.1-inch Super AMOLED display and runs on a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU.

Capture stunning photos and even shoot 8K videos at 30fps with the impressive 50 MP, 12 MP, and 10 MP back cameras. Plus, it has a long-lasting 3,900 mAh battery.

