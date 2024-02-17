iPhone 15 Pro price cut: Buy it for Rs. 127990 on Amazon now - you can save thousands!

But there's more! You can further reduce the price by trading in your old phone and benefiting from special bank deals. This is your opportunity to own the iPhone 15 Pro at a great price.
Photo Credit: Apple
Trade in your old phone and get up to Rs. 27000 off on the iPhone 15 Pro. The amount you save depends on your old phone's model and condition. Check if this deal is available in your area by entering your PIN code.
Photo Credit: AP
Wait, there's another perk! Use your HDFC Bank Credit Card and get an instant Rs. 3,000 discount on a minimum purchase of Rs. 80940.
Photo Credit: Apple
Plus, If you have an OneCard Credit Card then you can get an instant 2500 off on EMI transactions.
Photo Credit: Apple
iPhone 15 Pro Specs: The iPhone 15 Pro features a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on Apple's enhanced A17 Pro processor and includes a 3,274 mAh battery. Capture stunning photos with its triple camera setup, including a 48MP main camera.
Photo Credit: Apple
Don't miss out on these incredible offers to save big on your iPhone 15 Pro purchase.