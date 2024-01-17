Samsung Galaxy S24 launch livestream: When and where to watch Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event online
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Jan 17, 2024
Get ready for the Samsung Galaxy S24 launch, happening today! Samsung is expected to launch three smartphones and perhaps a smart ring. The phones include Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.
When and Where to watch?: The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event is set to take place at the SAP Center in San Jose, California, starting at 1 pm EST. For viewers in India, catch the action live from 11:30 pm IST.
Samsung will livestream the entire event on its official website and YouTube. Tune in for some major announcements.
The Samsung Galaxy S24 launch livestream will kick off at 1 pm EST (11:30 pm IST). Catch the livestream on Samsung's official social media handles- Facebook, X, and YouTube.
You can also register on Samsung's official website for the launch event, and stand a chance to win a Rs. 5000 voucher and other fantastic Samsung products.
Special Offer: Thinking of getting the Samsung Galaxy S24? You can pre-book it during the event for just Rs. 1999. Don't miss this exclusive opportunity!
Join the conversation on Facebook, X, and YouTube. Share your thoughts and reactions as the Samsung Galaxy S24 series is likely to take center stage.
So, set your alarm, mark your calendars, and join Samsung's global community for an unforgettable Galaxy Unpacked Event and stay tuned for the latest and greatest in flagship smartphone innovation - Samsung Galaxy S24!