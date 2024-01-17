Galaxy Unpacked: Samsung Galaxy S24 pre-order bonanza revealed - double storage, exclusive offers, more!

Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Jan 17, 2024
Samsung is gearing up for the much-anticipated Galaxy Unpacked 2024, where it will unveil its latest flagship lineup, including the Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.
Exclusive Pre-Order Offers: Discover the amazing offers Samsung has in store for those who pre-order its flagship smartphones. These deals are designed to make your Samsung Galaxy S24 experience even more special.
In a unique move, Samsung allowed customers to reserve their Samsung Galaxy S24 handsets before the official pre-order period began, offering a $50 credit for those who secured their spot by January 16th.
Samsung is expected to roll out a "double your storage" option, meaning if you order a 128 GB Samsung Galaxy S24, you'll get the 256 GB model. This offer extends across the entire range, with the 512 GB Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra upgrading to the colossal 1 TB model.
Act fast! Some regions, like Austria, are rumoured to have limited units, particularly for the 1 TB model. Only 2000 units are expected to be available at each participating retailer, according to a Forbes report.
Apart from expanded storage, customers can look forward to more bonuses. The specific offers may vary by region and retailer, but expect exciting extras like Samsung Earbuds, a Samsung Watch, and extended warranty coverage with Samsung Care+.
In South Korea, pre-orders come with Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, one year of Samsung Care+, and a complimentary phone case.
Early birds who reserved a handset also have the chance to save big when ordering the new Samsung Galaxy S24. Samsung is reportedly working on a trade-in scheme, offering discounts based on the manufacturer and age of the traded-in handsets.
Don't miss out on these incredible offers! Act quickly to secure your pre-order perks and be among the first to experience the Samsung Galaxy S24 series.