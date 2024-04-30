Samsung Galaxy M55 5G review: Should you buy this smartphone at Rs. 26999- 10 points
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By MD Ijaj Khan Published Apr 30, 2024
Photo Credit: Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G Review: Samsung's latest addition to the M series, the Galaxy M55 5G, aims to shake up the mid-range smartphone market. Packed with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC and a vibrant FHD+ Super AMOLED display, let's see if it lives up to the hype.
Photo Credit: Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech
Design and build quality: The Samsung Galaxy M55 5G series is impressively slim at 7.8mm, making it easy to hold and less prone to slips. It's also light at 180g. The frosted glass back design with a matte finish looks sleek and resists fingerprint smudges well.
Display: With a 6.7-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED Plus screen, the Samsung Galaxy M55 offers vibrant visuals. It supports a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,000 its peak brightness, making scrolling smooth. Even in sunlight, the display remains bright and readable, perfect for watching videos.
Photo Credit: Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech
Performance: Powered by a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor and up to 12GB RAM, the Samsung Galaxy M55 handles everyday tasks with ease.
Photo Credit: Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech
Gaming: The device handles light gaming well, but it tends to heat up during heavy gameplay titles like BGMI or prolonged use, which can be a drawback.
Photo Credit: Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech
OS: While the interface on this phone running Android 14-based Samsung One UI 6.1 is clean, it's marred by pre-installed third-party apps and excessive bloatware, which is quite annoying.
Camera: The Samsung Galaxy M55 boasts a triple-camera system- a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor that work together to capture detailed images with vibrant colours.
Photo Credit: Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech
Camera Quality: The primary camera impresses with its daylight performance, producing detailed images with good exposure. However, the ultrawide lens lacks vibrancy, and the macro unit's details are underwhelming. Selfies turn out decent with natural-looking bokeh effects.
Photo Credit: Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech
Battery life: With a 5,000mAh battery, the Samsung Galaxy M55 offers decent battery life, lasting around one and a half days with normal usage.
Charging: The Samsung Galaxy M55 supports 45W fast charging, but the charger needs to be purchased separately, adding extra cost. Charging from zero to full takes about an hour. However, relying on an older charger or purchasing a new one might be inconvenient.
Photo Credit: Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech
Verdict: The Samsung Galaxy M55 5G offers smooth performance, good battery life, and capable photography at its price point. However, overheating issues and bloatware are notable downsides that may be addressed in future updates.