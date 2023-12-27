Icon

Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Samsung Galaxy S24: Which phone gives you the best value right now?

Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Samsung Galaxy S24: With the holiday discounts playing a role, is it wise to wait for the upcoming Samsung flagship series or should you just get this year’s model? Find out.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Dec 27 2023, 19:37 IST
Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Samsung Galaxy S24: Know which smartphone will offer you the best value. (HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Samsung Galaxy S24: It is that time of the year when those who are planning to buy a flagship Android smartphone have to make a tough decision. The decision is whether to stick with this year's Samsung Galaxy S23 which is almost 11 months old now, or wait another month and get the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24. While the current gen will not come with the shiny new features of the next-generation smartphone, it will be available at a significant discount, especially during the holiday season. The confusion is legitimate, and that's why to help you make a more informed decision, we are highlighting exactly what you may get with each smartphone. Let us take a look.

Samsung Galaxy S23

The Samsung Galaxy S23 comes with a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, paired with 128GB of storage space for the standard model.

Coming to cameras, the Samsung Galaxy S23 features a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary wide camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 10MP telephoto lens. In the front, the Galaxy S23 is equipped with a 12MP selfie camera. The phone gets a 3900 mAh battery. It comes with Android 13 out of the box and all the latest updates by Samsung.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The smartphone starts at Rs. 74,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Samsung Galaxy S24

Samsung is expected to launch its Galaxy S24 lineup which will include the base model Galaxy S24. While some changes are rumored, it is believed that there will not be drastic transformations to the smartphone. The Galaxy S24 is expected to feature a 6.1-inch display, just like its predecessor. But, Samsung can upgrade it from AMOLED panels to LTPO panels, which has so far exclusively featured on the Ultra, if a rumor is to be believed.

Some rumors have also mentioned that the Galaxy S24 will feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset in the US, while in other regions it will come with Exynos 2400 SOC. Another rumor says that the base model may feature an optimized version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 instead.

These two phones may also feature a new battery design, which is being called a stacked battery, by rumors. It will offer better energy density without an increase in size.

Apart from that, other changes are not known at this time. It is believed that the Samsung Galaxy S24 will sport the same camera system as its predecessor.

Based on this, it appears that the Galaxy S23 might be a better deal if you can find some discount on it. There should be a significant price drop once the S24 lineup is launched, and it would be an even better time to go for the smartphone.

However, if you live on the bleeding edge of technology and do not want to miss out on the newest features by Samsung, then you spend a little extra and go for the Galaxy S24 instead.

First Published Date: 27 Dec, 19:37 IST
