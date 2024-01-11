Icon

Samsung Galaxy S24 series tipped to get BIG gaming feature; Know how it will help gamers

A new leak suggests that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 series will likely appeal to gamers due to one big feature - a larger vapour chamber. Here’s all about it.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 11 2024, 18:50 IST
Icon
Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus launching soon! Check rumored, price, specs, design and more
Gaming
1/5 On January 17, 2024, Samsung is expected to introduce three variants of the Galaxy S24 series: Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. The Galaxy Unpacked event has finally been announced and here is what we know about what might feature in the new Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus. (HT Tech)
Gaming
2/5 With Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, it is expected that the phone will be announced in four color options: Black, Gray, Violet and Yellow reported by Tech Radar. The Plus version is expected to feature a  6.7-inch QHD+ screen with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a 2500 nits peak brightness. It may also feature the new M13 screen screen.  (Samsung)
Gaming
3/5 In terms of the camera, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus may feature a 50MP main, a 12MP ultra-wide, and a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. Additionally, the camera may come with new AI features. The smartphone may be backed by a  4900mAh battery which may support 45W charging  (Samsung)
Gaming
4/5 While the Galaxy S24 Ultra version may get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, the Galaxy S24 Plus may be powered by Samsung’s Exynos 2400 processor. Also, it is unsure if the smartphone will feature 8GB or 12GB RAM, but it may be available in 128GB and 256GB storage variants.   (Samsung)
Gaming
5/5 In terms of pricing, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus will be priced similarly to the predecessor. Therefore, the price may start from $999.99/ £1,049 / AU$1,649 for the standard storage variants. However, note that all the specs and price of the smartphone will be revealed at the Samsung launch event.   (Samsung )
Gaming
icon View all Images
A bigger vapour chamber could be on the cards for the Samsung Galaxy S24 series. (Representative Image) (Pexels)

With just a week to go for the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event, the hype is at an all-time high. This year, Samsung has again shifted the launch venue from its headquarters in South Korea to San Jose, California. The highlight of the Galaxy Unpacked Event is expected to be the launch of the flagship Samsung Galaxy S24 series featuring 3 variants - Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra. And with just a week to go before the unveiling, Samsung Galaxy S24 leaks are now surfacing rapidly. A new leak suggests that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 series will likely appeal to gamers due to one big feature - a larger vapour chamber. Here's all about it.

Samsung Galaxy S24 leak: Bigger vapour chamber on the cards

In an X post, tipster Tarun Vats suggested that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 series will feature larger vapour chambers that will allow for enhanced cooling performance. In theory, this will allow the Galaxy S24 to cool down faster and retain its performance at the peak. The Samsung Galaxy S24 is tipped to feature a vapour chamber 1.5 times bigger than its predecessor, while the S24 Plus will reportedly be 1.6 times bigger. Meanwhile, the top-end Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra might get a vapour chamber 1.9 times bigger than the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

This feature might particularly appeal to gamers as smartphones tend to get heated up after long and intense gaming sessions. The rumour is bolstered by a leak by another tipster who posted presentation slides of the S24 launch on X. One of the slides also states a 1.9 times bigger vapour chamber.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Samsung Galaxy S24, S24 Plus: All the rumours

According to specs leaked by WinFuture, the vanilla Galaxy S24 models might get a big feature that was previously exclusive to the top-end Ultra smartphone - a 1Hz refresh rate. Black, Marble Gray, Cobalt Violet, and Amber Yellow color options. Some rumors have mentioned that these two smartphones will feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset in the US, while in other regions it will come with Exynos 2400 SOC. Another rumor says that the base model and the Plus model may feature an optimized version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 instead.

Meanwhile, a rumor claims that the flagship Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra might feature a titanium frame, matching its rival iPhone 15 Pro. Alongside, it may also get a flatter display, faster chipset, and an upgraded 50MP 5x telephoto camera.

Also, read these top stories:

The AI Fight of the ages! False and misleading information supercharged with cutting-edge AI that threatens to erode democracy, the World Economic Forum said. Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here.

ChatGPT-Maker vs NYT! A barrage of lawsuits in a New York federal court will test the future of ChatGPT and other AI products. Read all about it here

The Suite Life! Chef-like robots, AI-powered appliances and other high-tech kitchen gadgets are holding out the promise that humans don't need to cook — or mix drinks — for themselves. Jump in and see what's happening here.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 11 Jan, 18:50 IST
Home Mobile News Samsung Galaxy S24 series tipped to get BIG gaming feature; Know how it will help gamers
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17.3 Beta 2 update
Gone in 3 hours! iOS 17.3 Beta 2 update pulled by Apple after glitch hits iPhones; what you should do
Character.ai
Learn a new language with Character.ai, a fun AI chatbot creator! Know how
Otter.ai
Looking for an effective AI productivity app? Know how Otter.ai can make tough tasks look easy
iPhone 14 Pro
Top 5 iPhone 14 Pro tips you must try out today! Check how you can customize your device
CES 2024
CES 2024 live streaming: Know what to expect, when, and where to watch online

Editor’s Pick

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch ban explained: From pulse oximetry tech to Masimo’s patent dispute, know it all
Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: 5 exciting gameplay elements coming to next Grand Theft Auto game
CES 2024
From LG, Acer, Samsung, Xbox to Nvidia, what gamers can expect from CES 2024
Microsoft Xbox
Microsoft Xbox Developer Direct 2024 will showcase Indiana Jones game; trailer to gameplay, check what’s coming
GTA 6
GTA 6 wildlife revealed: A sneak peek into Vice City's diverse ecosystem
GTA 6
Bizarre! Rockstar Games gets threat over GTA 6 trailer 'defamation'; deadline January 14
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon