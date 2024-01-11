Samsung Galaxy S24 series tipped to get BIG gaming feature; Know how it will help gamers

With just a week to go for the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event, the hype is at an all-time high. This year, Samsung has again shifted the launch venue from its headquarters in South Korea to San Jose, California. The highlight of the Galaxy Unpacked Event is expected to be the launch of the flagship Samsung Galaxy S24 series featuring 3 variants - Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra. And with just a week to go before the unveiling, Samsung Galaxy S24 leaks are now surfacing rapidly. A new leak suggests that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 series will likely appeal to gamers due to one big feature - a larger vapour chamber. Here's all about it.

Samsung Galaxy S24 leak: Bigger vapour chamber on the cards

In an X post, tipster Tarun Vats suggested that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 series will feature larger vapour chambers that will allow for enhanced cooling performance. In theory, this will allow the Galaxy S24 to cool down faster and retain its performance at the peak. The Samsung Galaxy S24 is tipped to feature a vapour chamber 1.5 times bigger than its predecessor, while the S24 Plus will reportedly be 1.6 times bigger. Meanwhile, the top-end Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra might get a vapour chamber 1.9 times bigger than the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

This feature might particularly appeal to gamers as smartphones tend to get heated up after long and intense gaming sessions. The rumour is bolstered by a leak by another tipster who posted presentation slides of the S24 launch on X. One of the slides also states a 1.9 times bigger vapour chamber.

Samsung Galaxy S24, S24 Plus: All the rumours

According to specs leaked by WinFuture, the vanilla Galaxy S24 models might get a big feature that was previously exclusive to the top-end Ultra smartphone - a 1Hz refresh rate. Black, Marble Gray, Cobalt Violet, and Amber Yellow color options. Some rumors have mentioned that these two smartphones will feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset in the US, while in other regions it will come with Exynos 2400 SOC. Another rumor says that the base model and the Plus model may feature an optimized version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 instead.

Meanwhile, a rumor claims that the flagship Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra might feature a titanium frame, matching its rival iPhone 15 Pro. Alongside, it may also get a flatter display, faster chipset, and an upgraded 50MP 5x telephoto camera.

