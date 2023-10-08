Shukrayaan-1 mission: ISRO shares Venus mission launch date, objectives, and significance

Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Oct 08, 2023
What is Shukrayaan-1 mission?: ISRO's maiden voyage to Venus. Shukrayaan combines 'Shukra' (Venus) and 'Yaana' (carrier). The mission aims to explore Venus, the hottest planet in our solar system.
Shukrayaan-1 mission Progress: After postponements, ISRO is now actively developing the Venus Orbiter Mission, set to be launched on GSLV Mk II or GSLV Mk III.
Shukrayaan-1 mission Launch Date: Originally set for mid-2023, the Venus mission was delayed due to the pandemic. ISRO's new launch window is December 2024, with an alternative in 2031.
NASA has it that Venus' is not habitable as the atmosphere there is totally inhospitable. ISRO believes Shukrayaan-1 mission may uncover clues, including the possibility of bacteria in the upper atmosphere.
Shukrayaan-1 mission Objectives: The mission will comprehensively study Venus, including its surface, atmosphere, structure, dynamics, and geological composition.
Shukrayaan-1 mission will employ high-resolution imaging technology for day and night, providing insights into surface processes and subsurface stratigraphy.
The Shukrayaan-1 mission will investigate the interaction between solar wind and Venus' ionosphere,
volcanic activity, cloud cover, and various planetary characteristics.
ISRO is also working on satellites to study space temperature's impact on Earth and planning missions to explore Venus and land a spacecraft on the moon, further advancing space exploration.