Chandrayaan-3 mission goes to sleep forever: Vikram lander and Pragyan rover survival hopes plunge
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Oct 10, 2023
The second lunar night has commenced and Vikram lander and Pragyan rover are still in their sleep mode, showing no signs of revival. In any case, they will not revive during the cold lunar night.
Chandrayaan-3 mission is the third lunar mission effort by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) and it has been the most successful of them all, a source of pride for all of India and the world.
ISRO’s lunar mission made the biggest achievement by landing down the Vikram lander on the Moon’s south pole.
The Pragyan rover and the Vikram lander stayed functional for 14 days to conduct studies on the lunar surface and gave us some mind-blowing findings.
However, the lunar night commenced due to which the lander and the rover were put in sleep mode by ISRO with the hope that they could survive the extreme cold there after Sunlight became unavailable there.
The lunar night was challenging for the Moon landers due to the harsh atmosphere and extreme cold. They were also not equipped with the right heating source to survive the lunar night.
Now, there is a possibility that the lander’s electronics system might have died during the lunar night due to which ISRO is not able to revive them again.
Even after continued efforts Vikram Lander and Pragyan Rover stayed in their sleep mode showing no signs of hope.
However, the Chandrayaan-3 mission was only built for 1 lunar day which is 14 days on Earth and it has completed its expected objectives.
Even though we could not see phase 2 of the ISRO lunar mission, the setback is not considered as a failure.
Now, ISRO is focusing on other major space missions in the upcoming years which will again be the crucial mission for Indian scientists.