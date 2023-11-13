Samudrayaan Mission: Features of Matsya 6000, the submersible that will descend 6000m under water
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Nov 13, 2023
India is set to plunge into the mysterious depths of the ocean with the Matsya 6000 submersible, a crucial component of the ambitious Samudrayaan mission.
Key Features: Developed by the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT) in Chennai, Matsya 6000 is a three-person submersible constructed with an 80mm-thick titanium alloy, ensuring resilience against intense underwater pressures.
Durability and Endurance: The submersible boasts a remarkable capability to operate continuously for 12 to 16 hours, supported by a 96-hour oxygen supply. This endurance is crucial for in-depth exploration and scientific research.
Safety Measures: Equipped with redundancy systems for enhanced safety, Matsya 6000 incorporates an ultra-short baseline acoustic positioning system (USBL) for precise tracking during its underwater missions.
Mission Objectives: The Samudrayaan mission aims to send three humans to a depth of six kilometers, focusing on investigating chemosynthetic biodiversity in hydrothermal vents and methane seeps, exploring ocean depths for valuable resources, and studying ocean biodiversity.
Chemosynthetic Biodiversity: One of the primary goals of the mission is to unravel the mysteries of chemosynthetic biodiversity in hydrothermal vents and methane seeps, providing insights into unique ecosystems thriving in the deep sea.
Resource Exploration: Matsya 6000 will play a pivotal role in exploring ocean depths for valuable resources such as cobalt, copper, and manganese, contributing to India's vision of sustainable resource utilization.
Project Timeline: Trials for Matsya 6000 are anticipated in early 2024 in the Bay of Bengal. The Samudrayaan project, part of India's Rs. 4,077 crore Deep Ocean Mission, aspires for completion by 2026, reinforcing India's commitment to ocean exploration.
Significance: India's deep ocean exploration aligns seamlessly with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'blue economy' vision. This initiative focuses on sustainable ocean resource utilization, economic growth, job creation, and ecosystem preservation.
As Matsya 6000 gears up for trials, India's journey into the depths signifies not just technological prowess but a dedication to the 'blue economy' and a sustainable future.