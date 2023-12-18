Samudrayaan mission: India's deep ocean mission- a challenge beyond space exploration
Published Dec 18, 2023
Samudrayaan mission: The Deep Ocean Mission (DOM) is an ambitious initiative by India to explore and exploit the depths of the ocean. Approved by the Union Cabinet in 2021, the mission, led by the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES), has a budget of nearly Rs. 4077 crore over a phased five-year period.
DOM has six key pillars, focusing on the development of technologies for deep-sea mining, a manned submersible capable of reaching 6,000 metres, ocean climate change advisory services, technological innovations for deep-sea biodiversity, deep-ocean survey and exploration, and the harnessing of energy and freshwater from the ocean.
A significant aspect of DOM is the development of a submersible that can carry a three-member crew to the ocean's depth. Equipped with scientific sensors and tools, this indigenous submersible will mine polymetallic nodules from the central Indian Ocean.
DOM addresses climate change by providing advisory services that utilise ocean observations and models to understand and project future climate changes.
Biodiversity Exploration: Technological innovations under DOM extend to the exploration and conservation of deep-sea biodiversity, marking a commitment to understanding and preserving the ocean's delicate ecosystems.
Mineral Resource Exploration: DOM involves deep-ocean survey and exploration to identify potential sites of multi-metal hydrothermal sulphides mineralization along the Indian Ocean mid-oceanic ridges.
The Samudrayaan mission aims to harness energy and freshwater from the ocean, tapping into the vast potential that the deep sea offers for sustainable resource development.
DOM includes the establishment of an advanced Marine Station for Ocean Biology, serving as a hub for talent development and driving new opportunities in ocean biology and blue biotechnology.
Blue Economy Vision: Aligned with the 'New India 2030' document, DOM contributes to the vision of a blue economy, identified as the sixth core objective for India's growth.
As the United Nations designates 2021-2030 as the 'Decade of Ocean Science,' Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasises India's commitment to sustainably harnessing the ocean's potential for national growth.
Samudrayaan mission stands as a testament to India's determination to overcome challenges and explore the vast mysteries of the deep ocean.