Aditya -L1 mission correction move: ISRO changes trajectory

Published Oct 09, 2023
Aditya-L1 spacecraft is now heading towards the Lagrange point 1 of the Earth-Sun system which is 1.5 mn km away from our planet. Check its recent progression even as ISRO does a correction manoeuvre in latest move.
In September 2023, Aditya-L1 spacecraft took flight towards the Sun, and it has been closing in on the L1 point ever since with various manoeuvre shifts undertaken by ISRO.
According to ISRO to reach the L1 point the spacecraft has to conduct a small adjustment to make sure the spacecraft is correctly aligned to reach its assigned parking spot.
On October 6, ISRO reported that the spacecraft had successfully performed a trajectory correction manoeuvre (TMC) and now is heading towards the Sun orbit.
The ISRO shared post on X saying, “A Trajectory Correction Maneuvre (TCM), originally provisioned, was performed on October 6, 2023, for about 16 s.”
Now on its way to the L1 point, the Asitya-L1 payloads will again start to collect data about the space environment.
The Aditya-L1 mission aims to understand the Sun's chromospheric and coronal heating and partially ionized plasma, the formation of the coronal mass ejections, and solar flares.
From the outermost layer of the sun, the data about the coronal layer will be studied from seven different payloads on board the spacecraft
The mission will also study the formation and composition of solar wind and space weather.
According to the reports, the Aditya-L1 spacecraft is expected to reach the Lagrange point 1 at the beginning of January, 2024.
The Aditya L1 launch is on September 2, 2023, from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.